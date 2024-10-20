flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1893 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 22,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

