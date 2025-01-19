flag
Half Sovereign 1893 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1893 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1893 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 773

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1893 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
3432 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1893 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

