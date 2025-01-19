United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1893 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 773
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1893 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
3432 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1893 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
