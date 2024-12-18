United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,010,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,312
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
