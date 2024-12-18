flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,010,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,312

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (8)
  • BAC (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (46)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (32)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (12)
  • St James’s (7)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 TB at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1893 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access