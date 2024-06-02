United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 341,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1893 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (7)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (3)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
12
