United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 341,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1893 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (7)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PO
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1893 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

