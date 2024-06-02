Sixpence 1893 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1893 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

