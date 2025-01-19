flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Five Pounds 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Five Pounds 1893 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Five Pounds 1893 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Nomisma Aste

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 773

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (483)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (34)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (30)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bolaffi (7)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (4)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)
  • CNG (8)
  • Coin Cabinet (15)
  • Coins of the Realm (2)
  • DNW (8)
  • Downies (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • GINZA (8)
  • Goldberg (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (71)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Joron-Derem - Parsy (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (34)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (4)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (13)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (12)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • NOONANS (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (24)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (7)
  • Spink (27)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (19)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (11)
  • V. GADOURY (6)
  • Varesi (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
96000 $
Price in auction currency 96000 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - December 13, 2024
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - December 13, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 29, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1893 TB at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five Pounds 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1893 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five Pounds Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access