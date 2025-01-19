United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Five Pounds 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Nomisma Aste
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 39,94 g
- Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
- Mintage PROOF 773
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (483)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
96000 $
Price in auction currency 96000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five Pounds 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
