United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,427,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 675. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 375 AUD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 28, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

