Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 675. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (5) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Coin Cabinet (10)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

London Coins (7)

Status International (1)