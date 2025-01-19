United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,427,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 675. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (10)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Status International (1)
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 375 AUD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 28, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search