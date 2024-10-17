flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1893 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1893 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1893 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,162,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1893 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Via (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1893 at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1893 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access