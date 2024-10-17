United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1893 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,162,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1893 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price


Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
