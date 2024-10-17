Penny 1893 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1893 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (45) AU (6) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (10) MS63 (7) RD (4) RB (9) BN (10) Service PCGS (8) NGC (15)

