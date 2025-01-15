flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1893 TB. Edge "LVI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LVI"

Obverse Crown 1893 TB Edge "LVI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1893 TB Edge "LVI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 498,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,312

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1893 with mark TB. Edge "LVI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 62,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction St James's - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
