Crown 1893 TB. Edge "LVI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1893 with mark TB. Edge "LVI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 62,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (195) UNC (259) AU (59) XF (165) VF (76) F (52) VG (4) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (16) MS65 (38) MS64 (44) MS63 (49) MS62 (24) MS61 (11) AU58 (10) AU55 (7) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) PF67 (5) PF66 (17) PF65 (35) PF64 (39) PF63 (26) PF62 (11) PF61 (6) PF60 (2) PF58 (1) DETAILS (12) CAMEO (30) Service NGC (212) PCGS (143) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (50)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (20)

Bolaffi (3)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (11)

Coin Cabinet (12)

Coinhouse (5)

Davissons Ltd. (4)

DNW (40)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Florange (1)

GINZA (5)

Goldberg (28)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

HARMERS (3)

Heritage (175)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)

ibercoin (3)

Katz (15)

Künker (11)

Leu (1)

London Coins (196)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (4)

Nihon (9)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (10)

Nomisma (2)

NOONANS (11)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (5)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (4)

Spink (50)

St James’s (10)

Stack's (33)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (14)

Stephen Album (4)

Taisei (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (5)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)