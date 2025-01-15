United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1893 TB. Edge "LVI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LVI"
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 498,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,312
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1893 with mark TB. Edge "LVI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 62,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
