United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,976
  • Mintage PROOF 1,312

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.

United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction St James's - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
