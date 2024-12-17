United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,976
- Mintage PROOF 1,312
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
