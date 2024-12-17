Threepence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.

