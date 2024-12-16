United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1893 TB. Edge "LVII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LVII"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1893 with mark TB. Edge "LVII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 122 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
