Crown 1893 TB. Edge "LVII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LVII"

Obverse Crown 1893 TB Edge "LVII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1893 TB Edge "LVII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1893 with mark TB. Edge "LVII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 122 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access