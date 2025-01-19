United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,653,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1868 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,188. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 602 USD
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1868 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
