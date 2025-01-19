flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,653,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1868 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,188. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (28)
  • Coins of the Realm (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (22)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (13)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (28)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 602 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1868 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1868 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1868 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access