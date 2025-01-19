flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,836,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (347)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1862 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

