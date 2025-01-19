United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1862 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,836,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (347)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1862 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1862 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
