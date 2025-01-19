flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,755,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1849 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

