Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1849 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (57) XF (28) VF (47) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (9) AU58 (34) AU55 (11) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (43) PCGS (29)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (7)

Bolaffi (4)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (40)

Coins of the Realm (3)

DNW (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (34)

Heritage Eur (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (5)

London Coins (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (14)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Teutoburger (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)