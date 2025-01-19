United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1849 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,755,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1849 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1849 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
