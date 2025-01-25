flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1849

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1849 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1849 WW Shield
Sovereign 1849 WW Shield
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 161
Obverse Half Sovereign 1849
Reverse Half Sovereign 1849
Half Sovereign 1849
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 50

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1849
Reverse Halfcrown 1849
Halfcrown 1849
Average price 700 $
Sales
1 96
Obverse Florin 1849 WW Godless
Reverse Florin 1849 WW Godless
Florin 1849 WW Godless
Average price 890 $
Sales
6 699
Obverse Shilling 1849
Reverse Shilling 1849
Shilling 1849
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1849
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1849
Fourpence (Groat) 1849
Average price 160 $
Sales
2 19
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1849
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1849
Fourpence (Groat) 1849
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1849
Reverse Threepence 1849
Threepence 1849
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Twopence 1849
Reverse Twopence 1849
Twopence 1849
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1849
Reverse Penny 1849
Penny 1849
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1849 WW
Reverse Penny 1849 WW
Penny 1849 WW
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 36
Obverse Farthing 1849 WW
Reverse Farthing 1849 WW
Farthing 1849 WW
Average price 520 $
Sales
2 43
