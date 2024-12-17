United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 261,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 460,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
