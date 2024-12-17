Halfcrown 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 460,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

