flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 261,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 460,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (17)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Status International (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1849 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1849 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access