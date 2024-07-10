Penny 1849 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1849 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (14) VF (6) F (6) FR (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) RB (1) BN (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

