United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1849 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 269,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1849 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (13)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2430 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3302 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search