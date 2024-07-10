flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Penny 1849 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1849 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1849 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 269,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1849 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2430 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3302 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 3, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1849 WW at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
