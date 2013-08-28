Penny 1849 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place August 27, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)