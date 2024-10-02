flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 131,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 370. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1849 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

