United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 131,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 370. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- St James’s (2)
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
