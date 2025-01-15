flag
Florin 1849 WW "Godless" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1849 WW "Godless" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1849 WW "Godless" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 414,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (693)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1849 "Godless" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13688 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

