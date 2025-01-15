United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1849 WW "Godless" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 414,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (693)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1849 "Godless" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13688 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (31)
- Aurea (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- CNG (25)
- Coin Cabinet (11)
- Coinhouse (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (45)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- Florange (1)
- GINZA (8)
- Goldberg (20)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (120)
- Heritage Eur (11)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- ICE (1)
- Império Numis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (58)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- Melbourne Mint (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (17)
- NOONANS (20)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sonntag (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (63)
- St James’s (37)
- Stack's (33)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (21)
- Stephen Album (7)
- Taisei (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (4)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TimeLine Auctions (5)
- Varesi (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (16)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Império Numis
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1849 "Godless", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search