United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1849 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 645,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1849 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 400 AUD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
