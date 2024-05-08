flag
Farthing 1849 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1849 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1849 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 645,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1849 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 400 AUD
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction VAuctions - December 6, 2019
Seller VAuctions
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction VAuctions - June 21, 2019
Seller VAuctions
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction VAuctions - March 15, 2019
Seller VAuctions
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1849 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
