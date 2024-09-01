flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1849 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1849 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1849 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 380,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 15180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction St James's - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Schulman - March 22, 2014
Seller Schulman
Date March 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1849 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
