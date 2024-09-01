United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1849 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 380,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 15180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
