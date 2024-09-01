Fourpence (Groat) 1849 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 15180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)