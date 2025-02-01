flag
Twopence 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Downies

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

