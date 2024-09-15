Shilling 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21908 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

