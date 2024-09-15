flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1849 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 645,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
