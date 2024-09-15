United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 645,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21908 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Eid Mar Auctions GmbH
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
