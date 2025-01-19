United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 845,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1849
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 390 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
