United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1849 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1849 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1849 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 845,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (9)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 390 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1849 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

