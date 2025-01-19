flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1844 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24994 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (20)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (26)
  • Coins of the Realm (8)
  • DNW (4)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HARMERS (4)
  • Heritage (31)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1844 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1844 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access