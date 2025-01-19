United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1844 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1844 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24994 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1844 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
