flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,656,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (418)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1864 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

