Sovereign 1864 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,656,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (418)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1864 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price


Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price


Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1864 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
