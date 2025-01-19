United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: { "ru": "Skanfil Auksjoner AS" }
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,650,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2061 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1880 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
