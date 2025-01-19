flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,650,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2061 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1880 WW "St. George" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1880 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

