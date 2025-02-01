flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1880

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1880 WW St. George
Reverse Sovereign 1880 WW St. George
Sovereign 1880 WW St. George
Average price 830 $
Sales
2 206
Obverse Half Sovereign 1880
Reverse Half Sovereign 1880
Half Sovereign 1880 No number
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Half Sovereign 1880
Reverse Half Sovereign 1880
Half Sovereign 1880 Number below shield
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 40

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1880
Reverse Halfcrown 1880
Halfcrown 1880
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse Florin 1880 Gothic
Reverse Florin 1880 Gothic
Florin 1880 Gothic
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse Shilling 1880
Reverse Shilling 1880
Shilling 1880
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Shilling 1880
Reverse Shilling 1880
Shilling 1880 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sixpence 1880
Reverse Sixpence 1880
Sixpence 1880
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1880
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1880
Fourpence (Groat) 1880
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1880
Reverse Threepence 1880
Threepence 1880
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1880
Reverse Twopence 1880
Twopence 1880
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1880
Reverse Penny 1880
Penny 1880
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1880
Reverse Penny 1880
Penny 1880
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Halfpenny 1880
Reverse Halfpenny 1880
Halfpenny 1880
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Farthing 1880
Reverse Farthing 1880
Farthing 1880
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 12
