Half Sovereign 1880. Number below shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below shield

Obverse Half Sovereign 1880 Number below shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1880 Number below shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1880 . Number below shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 445 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
