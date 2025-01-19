Half Sovereign 1880. Number below shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1880 . Number below shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (10) VF (15) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Coin Cabinet (6)

DNW (3)

Felzmann (1)

Heritage (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Numisor (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (2)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Spink (4)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (1)