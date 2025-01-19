United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1880. Number below shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below shield
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1880 . Number below shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
