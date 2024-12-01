flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1880 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1880 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1880 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,161,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1880 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3447 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,550,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 36000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1880 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1880 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

