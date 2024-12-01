United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1880 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,161,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1880 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3447 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,550,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 36000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
