Florin 1880 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1880 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3447 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,550,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (20) AU (12) XF (24) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) PF62 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (23) PCGS (7) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (2)

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (9)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

London Coins (8)

Nihon (2)

NOONANS (4)

Schulman (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (10)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Taisei (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)