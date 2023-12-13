flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,615,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1880 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1880 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1880 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

