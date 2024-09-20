flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1880 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1880 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,843,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1880 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

