Farthing 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,843,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
