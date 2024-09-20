Farthing 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

