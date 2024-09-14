United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (7)
- CoinsNB (4)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search