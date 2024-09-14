flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction Inasta - December 16, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1880 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

