Penny 1880 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,001,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
