United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1880 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1880 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1880 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,001,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
