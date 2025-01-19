flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1880. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No number

Obverse Half Sovereign 1880 No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1880 No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,008,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1880 . No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • St James’s (2)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - November 30, 2017
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - November 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 17, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1880 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1880 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access