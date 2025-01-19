United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1880. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No number
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,008,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1880 . No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- St James’s (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
