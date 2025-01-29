flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1880 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 80. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny 1880 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
