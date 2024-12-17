flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,346,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 165 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1880 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1880 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access