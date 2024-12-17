United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,346,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 165 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
