Halfcrown 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

