flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1880 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1880 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,423,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Heritage - June 19, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Heritage - June 19, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 19, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1880 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access