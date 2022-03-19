Halfpenny 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) RD (1) RB (2) BN (1) Service NGC (4) NCS (1)