United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,423,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1880 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search