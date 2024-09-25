flag
Shilling 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1880 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,843,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 28, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Morton & Eden - July 2, 2015
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1880 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
