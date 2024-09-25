United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1880 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,843,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1880
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 28, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
