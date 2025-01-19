Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62478 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

