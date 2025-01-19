flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 520,713

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62478 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • Coins of the Realm (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 15, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction CNG - October 21, 2020
Seller CNG
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 30, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 30, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1874 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1874 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access