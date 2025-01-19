United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1874 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 520,713
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62478 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
For the sale of Sovereign 1874 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
