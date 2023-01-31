flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,410,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 22 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 18, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2013
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
United Kingdom Threepence 1860 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1860 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access