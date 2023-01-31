United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,410,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 22 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

