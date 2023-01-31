Threepence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) Service NGC (6)