flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1965 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1860 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access