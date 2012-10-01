flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1860 WW "Type 1838-1864" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1860 WW "Type 1838-1864" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1860 WW "Type 1838-1864" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1860 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19079 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
12463 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
