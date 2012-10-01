Farthing 1860 WW "Type 1838-1864" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1860 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

