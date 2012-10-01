United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1860 WW "Type 1838-1864" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1860 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19079 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
12463 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
