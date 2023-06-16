Penny 1860 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)