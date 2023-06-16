flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Penny 1860 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction cgb.fr - January 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 5, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 5, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1860
