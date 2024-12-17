United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,053,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (409)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
