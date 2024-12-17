Penny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

