United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Penny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,053,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (409)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

