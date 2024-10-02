United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,630,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
