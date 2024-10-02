flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,630,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (6)
  • DNW (10)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (15)
  • Heritage (51)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (20)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • Taisei (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1860 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access