Halfpenny 1860 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

