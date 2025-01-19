United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,132,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,140. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
