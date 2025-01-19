flag
Half Sovereign 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,132,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,140. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 20, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
