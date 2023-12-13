United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1860 "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20954 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1760 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3166 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
