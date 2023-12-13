flag
Penny 1860 "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1860 "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1860 "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20954 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1760 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3166 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1860 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

