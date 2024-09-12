flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1860 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1860 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1860 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1860 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1860 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1860 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

