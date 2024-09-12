United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search