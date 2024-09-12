1 1/2 Pence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)