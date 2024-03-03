United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,475,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1860 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1860 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
