Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1860 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) XF (5) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2) ICG (1)