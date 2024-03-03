flag
Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,475,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1860 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 29, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS62 ICG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1860 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - November 26, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
